Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Down 45.3% in April

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,400 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the April 15th total of 955,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 274.9 days.

Alsea Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:ALSSF opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. Alsea has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

