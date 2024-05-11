Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 85.8% in April

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the April 15th total of 448,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,726,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Alstom Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alstom has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.
About Alstom
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alstom
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.