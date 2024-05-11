Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 85.8% in April

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the April 15th total of 448,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,726,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alstom Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alstom has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

