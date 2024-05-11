Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$23.75

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Laurentian from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALS. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.72.

Altius Minerals Stock Down 1.7 %

ALS stock opened at C$21.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$16.11 and a 52 week high of C$22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.23.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.85 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 13.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.3739763 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile



Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

