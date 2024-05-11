Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the April 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $67.03 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

