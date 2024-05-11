Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the April 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Amadeus IT Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $67.03 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.