Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

NYSE DV opened at $18.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $563,344.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

