Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Assurant alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Assurant by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Assurant by 52.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 839.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.25.

Assurant Stock Down 1.6 %

AIZ stock opened at $176.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.45 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.