Amalgamated Bank Buys 321 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 426.6% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.16. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

