Amalgamated Bank Buys 329 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,799,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,503,592,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,441,000 after acquiring an additional 180,202 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 905,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,316,000 after acquiring an additional 50,879 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after purchasing an additional 782,962 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,560,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $173.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.30.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.
Paycom Software Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
