Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Chemours worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.99. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on CC. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

