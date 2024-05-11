Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,833 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 546.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $156.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.80 and its 200 day moving average is $153.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

