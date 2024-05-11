Amalgamated Bank Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,699,000 after purchasing an additional 311,599 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,674,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 298,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,675,000 after buying an additional 162,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $57.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $57.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.63.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFG

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.