Amalgamated Bank Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Cadence Bank worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,172,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,827,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,055 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,939,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,532,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,344,000 after acquiring an additional 687,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bank by 35.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,258,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 331,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $437.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

