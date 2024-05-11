Amalgamated Bank Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in News were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of News by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in News by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in News by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in News by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in News by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. News Co. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

