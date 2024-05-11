Amalgamated Bank Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,300,000 after buying an additional 181,942 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109,571 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 137.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,311,000 after purchasing an additional 96,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 129.0% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total value of $549,438.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,279 shares of company stock worth $21,041,962. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $164.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.77. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $182.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.