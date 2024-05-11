Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Westlake alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Westlake by 55.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Price Performance

NYSE WLK opened at $158.27 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $162.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.36 and a 200 day moving average of $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Westlake

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.