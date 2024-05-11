Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 267.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.5 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.99. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $904,328.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,768.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $234,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,170.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $904,328.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,768.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,567 shares of company stock worth $13,722,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.