Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of United Bankshares worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $34.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $38.74.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $401.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Stephens cut their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

