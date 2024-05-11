Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $76,050,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,055,015.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,276,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,569 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,721,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 339.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 493,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $13,424,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.89. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.