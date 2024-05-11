Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Valmont Industries worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

VMI opened at $260.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.02. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $303.57.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

