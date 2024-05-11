Amalgamated Bank Purchases 970 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 3.2 %

International Paper stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $331,402. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.