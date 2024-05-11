Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Old National Bancorp worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONB

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.