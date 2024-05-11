Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of SLM worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in SLM by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,282,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after acquiring an additional 357,235 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,923,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,626 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,570,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 209,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SLM by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 212,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SLM by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 788,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 104,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $21.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on SLM from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,000.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

