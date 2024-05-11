Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,025 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 332.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFX opened at $203.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.55. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $262.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.75.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

