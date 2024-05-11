Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,163 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Maximus worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Maximus by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Maximus Stock Performance
Shares of MMS opened at $84.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.70. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.72.
Maximus Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Maximus Profile
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
