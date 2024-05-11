Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,222 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Cabot worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cabot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cabot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Cabot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 50,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $103.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other Cabot news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cabot

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.