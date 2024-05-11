Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,236 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,128,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,444,000 after purchasing an additional 158,964 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Rollins by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Rollins by 447.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 181,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 148,164 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROL opened at $46.63 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

