Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,242 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 274,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 384.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.