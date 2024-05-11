Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,579 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,015,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,305 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,376,000 after buying an additional 197,368 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 303.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,396,000 after acquiring an additional 989,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.2% during the third quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. now owns 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,618,000 after acquiring an additional 344,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.42.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $294.72 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $319.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.10 and a 200-day moving average of $227.32.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

