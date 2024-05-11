Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,050 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,858.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,409,000 after purchasing an additional 991,110 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 585.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,168,000 after purchasing an additional 978,342 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 56.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,053,000 after purchasing an additional 970,668 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 145.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 864,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,954,000 after purchasing an additional 512,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 85.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 987,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 454,416 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $53.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $67.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

