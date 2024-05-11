Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,053 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,448,000 after acquiring an additional 395,363 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,288,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5,451.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 184,977 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,165,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,639,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $71.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $4,429,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,363,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,524,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $4,429,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,363,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,524,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $298,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,449,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,115,298 shares of company stock worth $104,795,772. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

