Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,564 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $108.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.93 and a beta of 1.61. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $123.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on MasTec from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.08.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

