Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,452 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,342.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $5,037,869.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at $98,046,658.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $159,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $256,083.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,046,658.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 582,910 shares of company stock worth $37,299,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Argus lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

