Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,593 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $63.39.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

