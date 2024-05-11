Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,090 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Harley-Davidson worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,955,000 after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $3,154,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HOG stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HOG. Bank of America raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

