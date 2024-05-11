Amalgamated Bank Sells 650 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Stericycle worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Stericycle by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Stericycle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Stericycle from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

