Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,582 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2,096.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 452,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after buying an additional 431,855 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after acquiring an additional 449,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,323.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $208,479.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,265,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,300 shares of company stock worth $7,981,530. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.64 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

