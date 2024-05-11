Amalgamated Bank Sells 78,690 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78,690 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $204,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,359 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $634,465,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $601,545,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.41 and a fifty-two week high of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

