Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of IDACORP worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 24.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 371.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $97.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average of $94.05. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $110.41.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

