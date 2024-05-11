Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Kirby worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $116.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kirby from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $176,279.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,614.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $637,310.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $176,279.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,614.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,968,537. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

