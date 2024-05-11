Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $7,301,000. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth $2,061,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter worth $1,630,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at about $968,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AS opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

