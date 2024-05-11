American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ARL opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 28.29, a quick ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 210.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of American Realty Investors worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

