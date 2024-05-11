Analysts Offer Predictions for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,796 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

