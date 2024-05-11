Analysts Offer Predictions for TopBuild Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BLD)

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TopBuild in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $5.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $21.02 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TopBuild’s FY2024 earnings at $21.90 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.90.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $414.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.38 and a 200 day moving average of $365.51. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $199.31 and a fifty-two week high of $452.87.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,983,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,147,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,451,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TopBuild by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,941,000 after buying an additional 133,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

