Analysts Offer Predictions for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.39) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $28.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $264,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

