Analysts Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Target Price at $66.86

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

In related news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,010,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,964,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,121,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 965,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,221,000 after buying an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.1% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 396,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.88. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

