Analysts Set Expectations for Arvinas, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($5.02) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.54) earnings per share.
Arvinas Stock Performance
ARVN stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $53.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,046,000 after buying an additional 1,448,166 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Arvinas by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Arvinas by 219.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 27.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Arvinas
In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
