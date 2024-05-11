Analysts Set Expectations for Arvinas, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($5.02) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.54) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

ARVN stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $53.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,046,000 after buying an additional 1,448,166 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Arvinas by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Arvinas by 219.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 27.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

