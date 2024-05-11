Analysts Set Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target at $19.58

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.37. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 20.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 763.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

