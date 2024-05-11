Analyzing Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) & TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TaskUs and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $924.36 million 1.30 $45.69 million $0.47 28.94 Adit EdTech Acquisition $19.62 million 2.44 -$18.66 million N/A N/A

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 4.94% 16.91% 8.52% Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -63.62%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares TaskUs and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

TaskUs has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of TaskUs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TaskUs and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 1 4 2 0 2.14 Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

TaskUs presently has a consensus target price of $13.29, indicating a potential downside of 2.31%. Given TaskUs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TaskUs is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Summary

TaskUs beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also provides trust and safety solutions, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated visual, text, and audio content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content, as well as risk management, compliance, identity management, and fraud services; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, context relevance, and transcription services for training and tuning machine learning algorithms that enables to develop AI systems. It serves clients in various industry segments comprising e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, technology, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Adit Edtech Sponsor, LLC.

