Andrew Senn Sells 5,000 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $565,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,006.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $123.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday. CL King started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Institutional Trading of Integer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 66.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

