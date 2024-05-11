Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Antero Midstream worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AM opened at $14.42 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

